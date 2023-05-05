Woman arrested, after finding loaded gun in purse at a Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in her purse at the Hampden County Superior Court building in Springfield.

Western Mass News obtained thermal images where you can see the gun inside the purse.

The images captured by the courthouse’s x-ray machine shows the dark blue outline of the firearm.

Springfield Police’s Public Information officer, Ryan Walsh confirmed the incident to Western Mass News.

He said following the discovery, court officers arrested a 20-year-old woman.

We are told that the suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

