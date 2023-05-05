Woman arrested, after finding loaded gun in purse at a Springfield courthouse

A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in her purse at the Hampden County...
A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in her purse at the Hampden County Superior Court building in Springfield.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in her purse at the Hampden County Superior Court building in Springfield.

Western Mass News obtained thermal images where you can see the gun inside the purse.

The images captured by the courthouse’s x-ray machine shows the dark blue outline of the firearm.

Springfield Police’s Public Information officer, Ryan Walsh confirmed the incident to Western Mass News.

He said following the discovery, court officers arrested a 20-year-old woman.

We are told that the suspect is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

Latest News

Fire crews are on scene for reports of a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue.
Springfield crews respond to a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue
Nice weather on the way for this weekend will allow you to view some fun things in the night sky.
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Fire crews are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Springfield crews respond to a 2-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard
Authorities are investigating after a possible bomb threat was called into a Longmeadow...
Police investigating hoax bomb threat at Big Y in Longmeadow