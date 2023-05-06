Beautiful Weekend with Tons of Sun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful start to the day with full sunshine across all of southern New England. Some areas are seeing some patchy fog to start, but that will quickly give way to full sunshine later today. In the lower valley, fog moved out quickly by 7 to 8am, but hang tough in the hill towns, Berkshire County, and along route 2 in Franklin County. Nevertheless, fog will give away quickly heading into the mid-morning. As strong high pressure works in, today will feature full sunshine with a steady breeze out of the northwest. Highs will reach the upper 60′s and the lower 70′s. Tonight, mainly clear skies with temperatures falling down into the middle 40′s. Another beautiful day on tap for Sunday with mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70′s.

We are watching a system coming in overnight Sunday into Monday. Low pressure moves across the country and passes to our south, so with that throughout the day Sunday, we will see increasing clouds. We will also see the chance for a passing shower overnight Sunday into Monday, but it is fast moving, and we are not expecting any heavy rain. Showers should begin after sundown on Sunday and be tapering off by early Monday morning.

Monday will be another nice day with highs in the middle 70′s with lots of sunshine. And this pattern continues into Tuesday. Tuesday night, we are watching a low pressure system along with a stalled front, expected to pass to our south. Right now it looks like any wet weather will miss southern New England, but there is a slight chance for a passing shower. Our upper level low that brought unsettled weather last week, looks to retrograde a bit back to the northeast, dropping our daytime highs a few degrees, but it quickly moves away, allowing for a strong ridge of high pressure to build in. Beautiful weather continues through the rest of the week and into next weekend where we will begin to trend warmer.

