Fantastic Weather Ahead!

Well friends, the advertised pattern change has arrived! A gorgeous day today in Western Mass as we finally break free of a pesky mid-level disturbance from our Canadian friends—now shunted off to sea. Pleasant and seasonable weather will stick around for the next several days aside from a couple of light shower chances. Our average temperature this time of year is 68 degrees in Springfield, and we’re going to be sitting right around that mark for most of the week ahead. A large ridge of high pressure is sitting off to our west in the Ohio valley, and it will govern our weather over the next few days as it slowly moves east.

This evening, skies should remain clear with relatively light west northwesterly winds. The lack of cloud cover and light winds will allow temperatures to fall quite a bit tonight, and we’ll fall back into the low 40s, perhaps upper 30s in the hill towns. Bring the jacket if you’re going to be out late!

So… let’s talk Sunday. I don’t know about you, but I love hiking and getting outside. Sunday’s weather? Perfect for a hike! High pressure will remain in place as it slowly moves east, with light northwesterly winds and plenty of warm sunshine. Just bring grippy shoes…trails will be muddy from all the recent rain! Another benefit of all that recent unsettled weather—we should see some great blooms here in western mass over the next couple of weeks. April showers really do bring May flowers! Those flowers will also bring the pollen though—so if you suffer from allergies, heads up! Temperatures on Sunday will be the low to mid 70s, a couple of degrees warmer than today.

We’re tracking a weak warm front that will affect us Sunday night. The front won’t make it to us, but associated upper-level energy will, bringing increasing clouds. The mid-levels of the atmosphere will be rather dry, but moisture might increase enough for a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Winds stay northwesterly, and the clouds move back out before our Monday morning commute, dropping our temperatures back into the low 40s by sunrise.

Monday looks great, with plentiful sunshine, high-pressure firmly in control, and temperatures rising into the mid-70s. Fantastic! Lows again in the 40s.

But wait…there’s drama! Our old pal…the upper-level low that impacted the weather over the last week, lingers over Newfoundland, and tries to move back towards us Tuesday, potentially bringing in a backdoor cold front while weak surface low passes to our southwest. However, Canada surprisingly comes to the rescue with a potent surface high, which should keep most of the rain drops well offshore to our south. A sprinkle is possible, but the latest model trends suggest a mainly sunny day. All told we drop to the mid-60s for our Tuesday and add some clouds…still seasonable for early-May.

Strong high pressure works in from the northwest on Wednesday and sticks around through Friday. As a result, we’re looking sunny and pleasant for the second half of the week, and we warm up in baby steps. Upper 60s Wednesday, Low 70s Thursday, upper 70s and potentially flirting with the 80s on Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend looks mild, but with some possible shower chances courtesy of upper-level energy. We’ll keep an eye on it for now.

