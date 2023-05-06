Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in the area of Elm Street in Westfield on Friday night.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Elm Street is closed at this time.

There are no further details at this time regarding the police presence.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.