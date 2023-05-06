Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in the area of Elm Street in Westfield on Friday night.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Elm Street is closed at this time.

There are no further details at this time regarding the police presence.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: 3 Springfield men arrested, following drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Multiple police cruisers respond to the area of Dale Street in Springfield
Town by town is taking you to Agawam, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by Town: American Fright Furniture opening, essay contest winners, mental health campaign
F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet
Westfield International Airshow preparations underway next weekend
Fire crews are on scene for reports of a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue.
Springfield crews respond to a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue