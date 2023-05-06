Lizzo’s Saturday night show at XL Center cancelled

Check out what's happening in the music world!
Check out what's happening in the music world!
By Rob Polansky and Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police say they have been officially informed that the Lizzo concert scheduled for tonight is cancelled.

The Grammy-award-winning performer posted to Instagram that she was forced to cancel her Thursday show in Montreal because she experienced flu-like symptoms.

In her post, she wore a face mask and was buried in a blanket. She explained how her body was weak and she had chills.

“Normally if it was just a cold, I would shower, I would eat and take some medicine so it gets better,” she said. “But this is getting worse. I think it’s the flu.”

She promised she would make it up to fans and find a later date.

“I just can’t perform [Thursday night],” she said. “This is the second time I’ve ever had to cancel due to health in my entire career.”

Her next performance was set for Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford, which has now been cancelled.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police investigating after 911 caller claims they shot someone
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: 3 Springfield men arrested, following drug trafficking investigation
A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in her purse at the Hampden County...
Woman arrested, after finding loaded gun in purse at a Springfield courthouse

Latest News

Monson bobcat attack 050623
Monson Police advising residents to avoid trails near East Hill Rd after bobcat attack
Longmeadow road closure map 050623
Portion of Bliss Rd. closed in Longmeadow for lacrosse tournament
Accident on Main and Bridge Streets in West Springfield 050623
One person extricated following accident on Main and Bridge Sts. in West Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police investigating after 911 caller claims they shot someone