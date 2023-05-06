Monson Police advising residents to avoid trails near East Hill Rd after bobcat attack

Monson bobcat attack 050623
Monson bobcat attack 050623(Monson Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police are advising residents to take caution after a bobcat attacked someone near East Hill Road.

According to Monson Police, people walking the Conant Brook Dam property should take caution and avoid the trails around East Hill Road.

Police said that the bobcat, which was described as ‘aggressive,’ attacked the individual a short time ago. Environmental officers are trying to locate the bobcat in order to check it for signs of rabies.

If you see the animal, you should call Monson Police.

