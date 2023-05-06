Multiple police cruisers respond to the area of Dale Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Large police presence in the area of Dale Street in Springfield on Friday night.

Western Mass News crews are on scene and have seen several police cruisers responding.

We have reached out to Springfield Police and have yet to hear back.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.