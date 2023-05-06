Multiple police cruisers respond to the area of Dale Street in Springfield

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Large police presence in the area of Dale Street in Springfield on Friday night.

Western Mass News crews are on scene and have seen several police cruisers responding.

We have reached out to Springfield Police and have yet to hear back.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
A rally tonight in Springfield to keep one local woman’s house from being foreclosed.
‘We just want to stay in our home’: Springfield residents protest decision to foreclose a woman’s house
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
Suspects from Springfield, West Springfield arrested for theft at Maine pawn shop
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: 3 Springfield men arrested, following drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed
Town by town is taking you to Agawam, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by Town: American Fright Furniture opening, essay contest winners, mental health campaign
F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet
Westfield International Airshow preparations underway next weekend
Fire crews are on scene for reports of a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue.
Springfield crews respond to a multi-family house fire on Belmont Avenue