One person extricated following accident on Main and Bridge Sts. in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Main and Bridge Streets Friday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, one person was extricated using jaws.

Officials added that two people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There has been no word of what caused the crash.

