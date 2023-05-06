One person extricated following accident on Main and Bridge Sts. in West Springfield

Accident on Main and Bridge Streets in West Springfield 050623
Accident on Main and Bridge Streets in West Springfield 050623(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Main and Bridge Streets Friday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, one person was extricated using jaws.

Officials added that two people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There has been no word of what caused the crash.

