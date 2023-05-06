One person extricated following accident on Main and Bridge Sts. in West Springfield
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to Main and Bridge Streets Friday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
According to the West Springfield Fire Department, one person was extricated using jaws.
Officials added that two people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
There has been no word of what caused the crash.
