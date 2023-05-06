Portion of Bliss Rd. closed in Longmeadow for lacrosse tournament

Longmeadow road closure map 050623
Longmeadow road closure map 050623(Longmeadow Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Bliss Road in Longmeadow has been closed for a lacrosse tournament at Russell Field and the Longmeadow High School athletic fields Saturday.

According to Longmeadow Police, heavy pedestrian traffic is expected.

Police said that Bliss Road is closed from Blueberry Hill Road to Bliss Court. The closure started at 7 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

Attendees have been asked to park at the high school or Blueberry Hill School. The Longmeadow Shops parking lot is for shopping patrons only.

Detours and delays are to be expected. Drivers have been asked to seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilbraham Street is closed after an overnight crash.
1 killed after late-night crash in Palmer
Police cruisers flooded the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Center Street in Ludlow on Tuesday...
Police investigating incident at McDonalds on Center Street in Ludlow
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police: 3 Springfield men arrested, following drug trafficking investigation
Fire crews are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
Springfield crews respond to a 2-vehicle crash on Page Boulevard
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Accident on Main and Bridge Streets in West Springfield 050623
One person extricated following accident on Main and Bridge Sts. in West Springfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police investigating after 911 caller claims they shot someone
Covid 19
Residents celebrate ‘Cinco de Mayo’ as W.H.O ends COVID-19 public health emergency
Police lights generic.
Multiple police cruisers respond to the area of Dale Street in Springfield