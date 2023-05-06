Portion of Bliss Rd. closed in Longmeadow for lacrosse tournament

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Bliss Road in Longmeadow has been closed for a lacrosse tournament at Russell Field and the Longmeadow High School athletic fields Saturday.

According to Longmeadow Police, heavy pedestrian traffic is expected.

Police said that Bliss Road is closed from Blueberry Hill Road to Bliss Court. The closure started at 7 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

Attendees have been asked to park at the high school or Blueberry Hill School. The Longmeadow Shops parking lot is for shopping patrons only.

Detours and delays are to be expected. Drivers have been asked to seek alternative routes.

