Residents celebrate ‘Cinco de Mayo’ as W.H.O ends COVID-19 public health emergency

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major announcement from the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a global health emergency, marking another step towards pre-pandemic normalcy for many in western Mass.

The announcement from the W.H.O came just as many here in Springfield planned to celebrate Cinco de Mayo without masks or social distancing.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 global health emergency.

With this announcement came a return to pre-pandemic normalcy including social gatherings like Cinco de Mayo.

Western Mass News saw plenty of mask-less faces in Springfield celebrating the unofficial holiday.

We caught up with Rachel Gustafson and Zach Olivan, who told us the past three years under the global health emergency were difficult, making Friday’s celebrations more meaningful.

“It’s amazing! I think, you know I’m a people person, we are both people’s people, so the pandemic was really difficult just because you don’t have that social interaction and you don’t have the bars,” said Gustafson. “You know it’s just nice to see people living their lives again.”

“We like the people, great vibes, great energy, we’re here to get a drink, get some food and enjoy a night out,” said Olivan.

Jacinto Blanco, the owner of del Rey Taqueria in Springfield. He told Western Mass News Friday’s crowds were a welcome sight.

“We celebrated Cinco de Mayo last year and it was good, but not like today,” said Blanco. Today is really good!”

While Friday’s announcement marked a major step in the right direction, Elms College professor Dr. Peter Depergola said this doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet.

“The announcement from the WHO is really a wonderful first step in the declaration that this is not a global health emergency anymore, but it still very much is a public health concern,” said Dr. Depergola. “While this doesn’t mark the end of the pandemic as such, it does indicate that we’re beginning to move toward an endemic phase, meaning this like cold or flu will always be something that’s a part of the clinical fabric.”

The United States is set to let its COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end on May 11.

