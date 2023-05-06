Springfield Police investigating after 911 caller claims they shot someone

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating after a 911 caller claimed they shot someone Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the call came in around 8:30 p.m.

Police said that the caller claimed they had shot someone on the 0-100 block of Winthrop Street and that they were still armed.

When officers and ESU arrived, the building was cleared and the caller was not located. No victims were found.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the source of the call.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

