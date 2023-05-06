Town by Town: American Fright Furniture opening, essay contest winners, mental health campaign

Town by town is taking you to Agawam, Holyoke, and Springfield.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The demand for affordable furniture, mattresses and appliances is at an all-time high. In response, a national home retail store know for it’s everyday low prices is coming to Agawam.

The grand opening of American Freight on Suffield Street kicked off on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Shoppers can find name-brand products and appliances as well as same-day pick up for most products both in-store and online.

The celebration will continue through Sunday, May 7.

Three students were honored this afternoon after winning a statewide student essay competition in Holyoke.

Mayor Joshua Garcia was there and presented the award certificates to the students.

The event took place at Holyoke Community Charter School on Northampton Street.

The Gándara Center officially launched their campaign in Springfield, bringing attention to the stigma associated with mental health and substance use recovery in Hispanic and African American communities.

The goal of the campaign is to remind people that recovery is possible, Narcan saves lives, and that substance use is a disease.

