Westfield International Airshow preparations underway next weekend

F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet
F-35 US Aircraft fighter jet(mashleymorgan / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0/MGN-Online)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield International Airshow is next weekend. Western Mass News stopped by to see what spectators could expect.

When we arrived at Barnes Air Reserve Base on Friday, the air was filled with excitement for the first airshow since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Mother’s Day weekend, Westfield Barnes Regional Airport will once again look like this for the 2023 International Airshow.

“Gates are going to open at 8:00 and you’re going to have two hours to walk all over the airfield, it’s gonna be covered in all sorts of aircrafts from all services army navy coastguard and marine corps everybody’s gonna have an aircraft here,” said Col. David Halasi-Kun.

Col. David Halasi-Kun said they’ve looking forward to this for years.

“We tried to do the air show back in 2019, 2020 right at the height of the pandemic so we had to close our gates we had to bat down the hatches, deployed in our local communities responding to the pandemic,” said Col. David Halasi-Kun.

Kevin Donovan also shared with Western Mass News that people can expect new excitement in the finale.

“This year, it’s gonna be the F-35 demo team which is gonna be really the showcase of the whole thing that’s what we’re gonna use to close out the show,” said Donovan. “As well as the F-15s will actually be flying in the airshow as well.”

As the operations director for the show, he said the best part is opening the doors to the community, giving everyone on base a chance to say thank you to the community.

“Every time I go out into the community I’m being told thank you for your service,” said Donovan. “It’s just so much appreciation from the community and this is our way to welcome you into our home.”

Western Mass News asked Donovan if he had any advice for people attending the airshow next weekend, he said get there early, prepare for traffic, and don’t forget the chairs and snacks and water.

