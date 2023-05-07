1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.

Mass. State Police said that troopers were called to the I-91 north, just over the Connecticut state line, for a multiple vehicle crash around 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person has died and three other people were injured.

State Police added that all three lanes of I-91 north are closed while the investigation continues. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 49 in Enfield.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

