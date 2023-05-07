Baystate celebrates National Nurses Week with annual 5K to benefit scholarship fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - National Nurses Week kicked off this weekend, and nurses right here in western Massachusetts are celebrating.

The Annual Baystate Nurses & Support Staff 5L Run took place Sunday morning, kicking off on Pratt Street in Springfield, right by Baystate Medical Center.

The course took runners up Chapin Terrace, through Van Horn Park, and back.

The goal of the event was to get people moving while providing support for our frontline caregivers.

Participants told Western Mass News that it was nice to be recognized and appreciated.

“I still wouldn’t choose to do anything else,” said Baystate nurse Nicole Murray. “I love my profession and I love my coworkers.”

All proceeds from the run benefit the Nursing Scholarship Fund through the Baystate Health Foundation, supporting nursing professional development opportunities, including scholarships, education, and research.

