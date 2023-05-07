Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ware

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning in Ware.

Police said that around 2:30 a.m., they were called to Cumberland Farms for a hit-and-run that involved a juvenile bicyclist. The cyclist suffered serious superficial injuries and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Investigators found debris at the crash site that indicated the vehicle involved, which was last seen heading north on West Street towards Main Street, may be a BMW E90 series with front-end damage and possibly missing a grill. Witnesses to the incident weren’t able to tell police what color the vehicle was.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571 or email investigators.

