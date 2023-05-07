Crews battle fire at car wash on Northampton Street in Easthampton

Crews have been able to put out an overnight fire at an Easthampton car wash.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an overnight fire at an Easthampton car wash.

Easthampton fire officials said that a passerby called 911 about the fire at the Northampton Street business around 1 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the roof.

Mutual aid was called in from Northampton, Southampton, and Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The car wash was turned back over to company officials so they can continue any further cleanup.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

