Dominican Softball League celebrates season opener in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday was opening day for the Dominican Softball League in Springfield, with the opening day game kicking off at noon at Emerson Wright Park on Marble Street.

Teams gathered around the diamond to watch Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno throw out the honorary first pitch.

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with some players, who said that they look forward to playing the sport all summer long.

“We love to play,” said League President Felix Tejada. “We try to do the best we can to keep playing, keep the guys together, and I think next year is going to be even better.”

Teams in attendance today included Los Muchachos, Licey, Team Tamarindo, and the Pirates.

