Emergency response drill to take place at Holyoke Mall

Holyoke Mall Sign
Holyoke Mall Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Those in the area of the Holyoke Mall may see several emergency vehicles on-site as part of an emergency response drill.

Mall officials said that the drill - which will involve Holyoke Police and Fire Departments, as well as Action EMS - will begin at 8 a.m. and will be used to “enhance preparedness and communication by providing training and resources between all agencies.”

The mall will be open during regular Sunday hours, which are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The PVTA will run a normal schedule to and from the mall. However, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the bus stop will be temporarily located at the mall’s red entrance, near All In Adventures. After 11:30 a.m., the bus stop will move back to the upper level, outside the mall’s yellow entrance.

