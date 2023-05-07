Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the area of 1050 Dalton Avenue early Sunday morning for reports of a head-on collision between two cars.

According to Pittsfield Police Sergeant Marc Maddalena, crews received the alert around 5 a.m.

They told us that 28-year-old Cameron Taylor-Boland of Dalton appeared to be traveling east on Dalton Avenue when he struck 78-year-old John Cicchetti, also of Dalton, who was heading west. Both men were alone in their respective vehicles at the time of the collision.

Police said that both drivers were transported to Baystate Medical Center. Taylor-Boland was treated for minor injuries, whereas Cicchetti remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Dalton Avenue was partially close for about 4 hours while the Pittsfield Police Traffic Unit investigated. Any witnesses or anyone with information has been asked to contact Sergeant Maddalena at 413-448-9700 ext. 575.

This crash remains under investigation.

