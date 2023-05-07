Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lupa Zoo in Ludlow is celebrating the safe return of their one-horned Eland antelope, Mary, Sunday after her 5-week-long excursion through the wilds of western Massachusetts.

According to Hampden County Sherriff’s Office Senior Public Information Officer Robert Rizzuto, she was taken safely into custody around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night after being tracked for the last 5 weeks.

“Last night, I had an eye on her near the solar panels by the Mass Pike and Chapin and Miller Streets, and was able to bring her in with a live camera, a 100-foot rope, and a trailer,” said Director of Facility Development and Animal Care Wally Lupa. “She walked right into the trailer, and to say I was relieved would be an understatement.”

Mary had originally escaped on April 1st after a storm damaged her fenced enclosure. The search for her was conducted over the last five weeks by Hampden County Sheriff’s Office’s special teams, Ludlow Police, Wilbraham Police, Palmer Police, the USDA, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, The Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Dr. Peter Brewer of the Southwick Zoo.

Officers explained locating Mary was difficult due to the kind of species she is. Eland antelopes are known for their great eyesight and hearing, as well as their ability to only need sleep in ten minute intervals. They are also resilient to tranquilizers. Police are crediting the determination and patience of those involved as the reason for Mary’s safe return.

A follow up to a story we first brought you earlier this month, an antelope is still on the loose after escaping from the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow.

“I’m happy we didn’t have to tranquilize her, and she looks great. She was reunited with her mate this morning and they will slowly be getting back to normal,” Lupa said. “We wouldn’t have been able to get to this day without the help of Sheriff Cocchi and the other departments who jumped in to help. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone I’ve met over the course of this journey.”

“I’m incredibly pleased this story has a happy ending, and that is due to the entire Lupa Zoo staff working tirelessly to bring her home safely,” added Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “Wally mostly slept in his car over the past five weeks as he tried everything imaginable to bring Mary home. He showed amazing compassion and I’m proud of my team and the other law enforcement agencies who all worked together to get to this day.”

According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted with several deer she had apparently befriended during her journey.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Lupa said. “But I’m glad it’s over and maybe tonight I can finally sleep well and in my own bed.”

