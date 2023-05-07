National Nurses Week highlights appreciation for nurses as COVID-19 emergency ends

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week will mark some significant changes as the COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an end, both on the state and federal levels. It is also National Nurses Week, which celebrates the heroes who were on the front lines of the pandemic.

Western Mass News spoke with some nurses about what this week means to them and why they chose a career that continues to give back to the community.

Nicole Murray is a nurse at Baystate Medical Center here in Springfield, and has been for the past eight years.

“I have wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl,” she told us. “I’ve always wanted to help people.”

For a whole week, beginning May 6th, we get to celebrate people like Murray, who choose to dedicate their lives to serving others, all for National Nurses Week.

We do so the same week that the COVID-19 public health emergency is set to end, on May 11th. The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges for Americans, but it really took a big toll on the nursing industry.

“The pandemic has definitely changed a lot of people’s perspectives on nursing,” Murray told us. “Unfortunately, that led to a lot of people leaving the bedside, so I think it really has opened up everyone’s eyes to how important bedside nursing is.”

Although the pandemic brought many hardships for nurses across the country, Murray said that it has brought her and her colleagues closer than ever, reminding her why she chose this career for herself in the first place.

“It brought our staff together, and it really made me realize how amazing the people who are nurses are, and it just made me value my profession even more than I already did,” she said.

As we begin National Nurses Week, Murray said that she feels that appreciation every day on the job.

“We do feel appreciated from our patients,” she told us.

National Nurses Week began Saturday and lasts until Friday, so you have a couple more days to show appreciation for all the nurses in your life.

