Northampton Police, Fire Departments issue warning about scam texts

Northampton Police Cruiser
Northampton Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Fire Department said that they have received a number of scam reports involving the department.

People have received texts from an unknown number selling shirts, claiming they are for Northampton Fire Rescue.

Officials said that this is not the Northampton Fire Department, and it is a scam.

They ask that you do not go to the website provided in the text and do not send any money.

This scam has been reported to the Northampton Police Department.

