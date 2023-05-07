Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT
WARE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a three motor vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware.

Officials confirmed the crash caused Palmer Road to close as crews were on scene on Saturday afternoon, but the road has reopened.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Ware Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

