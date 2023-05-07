Police respond to multiple reports of car break-ins in Greenfield

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police alert the public concerning multiple reports of breaking and entering in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, they have received a large number of reported car break-ins to unlocked vehicles from Friday night through Saturday morning.

As a result, two arrests have been made and a large amount of presumably stolen property was recovered.

Anyone who believes that their car was broken into, and items were stolen are being urged to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 413-773-5411.

