Residents come together to kick off annual Maifest in Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Maifest in Springfield is back at Student Prince and the Fort this weekend.

Saturday’s warm weather was perfect for the celebration of the spring season and the city coming together to enjoy the sunshine, food and music.

The sights and sounds of spring have returned to Fort Street in Springfield.

“Maifest is more of a celebration of a new beginning or a revival,” said John Perry.

Assistant general manager of Student Price and the Fort, John Perry said they look forward to the 87-year-old tradition every year.

“It’s warming up its light out it’s just a great time,” said Perry.

The festivities include food and drink specials and music from the fort street carolers.

Perry said people love hearing them sing and it’s a special way to remember the late Andy Yee, a beloved restauranteur in the Springfield area, known for his family’s bean restaurant group, which owns the Student Prince.

“Andy loved the carolers, and especially the sound of music, when they sing the hills are alive, we all kind of chuckle and smile in remembrance of him, he loved it,” said Perry.

With the warm weather making a comeback with outdoor dining he said there’s no better time to support businesses in the city.

“Come on down and support Springfield it’s a lot of activity, we have a lot of stuff going on and just come on down and support it’ll be great,” said Perry.

Perry also said outdoor dining will make its return to the restaurant around Mother’s Day. The celebrations will continue every weekend this month and the carolers will be singing every Friday and Saturday night.

