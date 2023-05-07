Sunshine and Warm Sunday, and Monday with Brief Showers in Between

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful start to the morning, with mostly sunny skies, and it isn’t too chilly. As strong high pressure continues to dominate, today will feature full sunshine with a steady breeze out of the northwest. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70′s. Late this afternoon, we should see increasing clouds then a round of showers move through. Showers look to begin between 8-10pm, and start tapering off by around 3-4am. We are not expecting any down pours, but steady rain is expected overnight. Temperatures will lean on the milder side, getting down into the upper 40′s to around 50, with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Monday will be another nice day with highs in the middle 70′s with lots of sunshine. And this pattern continues into Tuesday. There is a backdoor cold front expected to pass through on Tuesday, and while there is no wet weather associated with this, we could see highs on Tuesday drop down a couple of degrees, getting into the upper 60′s. One benefit to this backdoor cold front though, is, there is a round of showers passing to our south. This cold front looks to prevent those showers from reaching Western Mass, leaving much of Southern New England dry on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Long term forecasts show this pattern continuing. A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere continues to intensify during the week, lifting the jetstream well to our north. This will allow for lots of dry weather along with above normal temperatures heading into the middle and end of next week. Our average high for this time of year, is around 68-70 degrees, and we will see highs trending about 5-10 degrees above normal Thursday, and heading into the weekend. In fact, temperatures by Friday and Saturday have a good chance of getting into the lower 80′s.

The next round of showers beyond that, doesn’t look to move in until Monday of the following week, so enjoy this long, beautiful stretch of warm weather and sunshine. The next 10 days have at least 8 to 9 top 10 weather days!

