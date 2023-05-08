16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police issued a criminal summons to 16-year-old driver following a police pursuit down I-90 westbound Monday evening.

According to State Police, troopers were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a 2021 Nissan Altima around 6:10 p.m.

Officials said that the vehicle came to a stop within minutes in the area of mile marker 41 in West Springfield due to apparent engine failure.

The driver has been identified as a 16-year-old from Westfield. The driver’s identity and gender have not been provided.

After the incident, troopers detained the juvenile and issued a criminal summons before transporting them into the custody of their parents.

The driver is set to be arraigned on charges at a later date.

