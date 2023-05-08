16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police issued a criminal summons to 16-year-old driver following a police pursuit down I-90 westbound Monday evening.

According to State Police, troopers were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a 2021 Nissan Altima around 6:10 p.m.

Officials said that the vehicle came to a stop within minutes in the area of mile marker 41 in West Springfield due to apparent engine failure.

The driver has been identified as a 16-year-old from Westfield. The driver’s identity and gender have not been provided.

After the incident, troopers detained the juvenile and issued a criminal summons before transporting them into the custody of their parents.

The driver is set to be arraigned on charges at a later date.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gomez
State Senator Adam Gomez receives rushed kidney transplant
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Chicopee 050823
Suspicious vehicle in Walmart lot leads to firearms arrest in Chicopee
Chicopee stolen firearm, marijuana arrests 050823
3 men arrested after stolen firearm, marijuana found during Chicopee traffic stop
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.
Town by Town: Family Pizzeria celebration, Ground Zero flag, Applebee’s cancer fundraiser