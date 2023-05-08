3 men arrested after stolen firearm, marijuana found during Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested Sunday on gun charges following a traffic stop on Chicopee Street in Chicopee.

Police conducted the stop after spotting a car driving with no front license plate. As the cop pulled out behind the vehicle, he also noticed that the driver side brake light did not work.

During the stop, police learned that the driver, 35-year-old Turon Bowens of Easthampton, did not have a valid license. When asked for identification, one of the passengers provided an ID card, while the other refused to give his name. Those other men were later identified as 35-year-old Jotsan Rosado and 33-year-old Fatiah Garland, both of Springfield.

All three men were eventually removed from the car and arrested.

During a search of the car, police found a gun that was reported stolen in 2020, as well as several bags of marijuana.

All three men are now facing several firearms, drug, and vehicular charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.