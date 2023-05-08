3 people injured in crash along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne

Authorities are investigating a single-car crash in Shelburne.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating a single-car crash in Shelburne.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that around 2 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of Mohawk Trail, near Dragon Hill Road.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman from Greenfield woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center, a passenger was also taken to an area hospital with injuries, and a third passenger received minor injuries. Loisel noted that as of Monday afternoon, no fatalities had been confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.’s office and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services section.

