3 Springfield juveniles arrested after police seize loaded ghost gun, crack-cocaine

Loaded ghost gun, crack-cocaine seized from juveniles in Springfield 050823
Loaded ghost gun, crack-cocaine seized from juveniles in Springfield 050823(Springfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three juveniles were arrested last week in Springfield after police seized a gun and several drugs from them during a traffic stop.

For the past several weeks, Springfield Police have investigated the illegal possession of a gun and the illegal sale of drugs with three juvenile males. They were allegedly selling and delivering drugs in a car.

On Friday, police saw the car that all three suspects were traveling in and conducted a traffic stop on Woodside Terrace. During the search, police found a ghost gun loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition in the car. Police also seized around 25 grams of crack-cocaine, marijuana, and $2,485 in cash.

The 3 minors were placed under arrest, but due to their ages, their names and charges will not be released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

MGN Online
Easthampton man pleads guilty in connection to leaving woman’s body on Westford roadside
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
There is new information on a story we first brought you on Friday about the arrest of a woman...
Arraignment held for woman accused of bringing gun to Springfield courthouse
Just days ago, local police received a report about a person getting attacked by a bobcat.
Monson, Environmental Police searching for bobcat following weekend attack
Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to us about a lingering...
Getting Answers: progress of construction along Damon Road in Northampton