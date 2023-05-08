3 Springfield juveniles arrested after police seize loaded ghost gun, crack-cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three juveniles were arrested last week in Springfield after police seized a gun and several drugs from them during a traffic stop.

For the past several weeks, Springfield Police have investigated the illegal possession of a gun and the illegal sale of drugs with three juvenile males. They were allegedly selling and delivering drugs in a car.

On Friday, police saw the car that all three suspects were traveling in and conducted a traffic stop on Woodside Terrace. During the search, police found a ghost gun loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition in the car. Police also seized around 25 grams of crack-cocaine, marijuana, and $2,485 in cash.

The 3 minors were placed under arrest, but due to their ages, their names and charges will not be released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.