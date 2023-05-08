Arraignment held for woman accused of bringing gun to Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is new information on a story we first brought you on Friday about the arrest of a woman accused of bringing a loaded gun inside the Springfield courthouse.

Western Mass News cameras were rolling as Cristal Matos, 20, was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs. She’s accused of having a loaded handgun in her purse as she entered the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield on Friday.

“That firearm was a Taurus G3C handgun with a 12-round magazine. Inside the magazine were nine, nine-millimeter bullets with one round in the chamber, equaling 10 rounds total,” said a prosecutor in court.

Thermal images obtained by Western Mass News show the purse going through security’s x-ray machine. The defense attorney for Matos told the judge his client wasn’t aware the gun was in her purse.

“Essentially, this is a situation where she was unaware the firearm was on her person,” Matos’s attorney explained.

The prosecuting attorney told the court that Matos did not have a license to carry the firearm and she was on probation at the time of her arrest. Also, she has wanted in Vermont.

“The defendant has a warrant out of Vermont for extortion,” the prosecutor added.

The prosecution asked that she be held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing and the judge agreed. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

