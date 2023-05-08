Cooling a bit Tuesday, but it’s short-lived

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some milky skies this afternoon due to wildfire smoke coming down from western Canada wildfires. The smoke is high up in the atmosphere, so it’s not affecting air quality at the ground.

We ended up with a breezy, warm weather day as highs rose into the lower to middle 70s with good sunshine. Gusty northwest breezes ease this evening and become calm tonight. Skies remain mostly clear with some scattered clouds building in overnight. Cool with lows dipping to either side of 40. There’s a low risk for some patchy frost in the NW hill towns, but it should not be widespread.

A cold front moves southward early Tuesday morning with scattered clouds, but no wet weather. It will usher in slightly cooler air though and highs stay in the 60s Tuesday afternoon with a light north-northeasterly breeze.

High pressure builds in Tuesday night, allowing for clear skies and colder temperatures. Lows may fall into the mid-30s for many with frost possible. An advisory may be issued for Hampden & eastern Hampshire-where the growing season has already begun.

Temperatures on the rise through the end of the week and start of the weekend as surface high pressure moves off the Carolina coast. Temperatures return to the 70s Wednesday with full sunshine, then around 80 both Thursday and Friday and possibly Saturday too! A ridge of high pressure will help drive those temperatures up and surface high pressure will keep our weather mainly dry. However, northwesterly flow around the high may bring a few decaying showers and storms our way late Thursday and Friday. It’s a low risk for now, but something to watch.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking dry with highs near 80 Saturday, then breezy with scattered clouds and low 70s Sunday. Shower chances return early next week.

