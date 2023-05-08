Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger

Delta Air Lines says a flight between Detroit and Amsterdam landed in Boston where an unruly passenger was removed from the airplane
A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly...
A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.(kfyr)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.

Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight.

"We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger, but said such a diversion is standard procedure in similar circumstances.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions about the incident to the state police, which said Sunday they had no information about the case.

The flight, an Airbus A330-300, with 282 passengers and crew, resumed its trip to Amsterdam, arriving more than three hours late.

This story corrects the name of the airline to Delta Air Lines.

