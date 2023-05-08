Easthampton man pleads guilty in connection to leaving woman’s body on Westford roadside

WESTFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton man has pleaded guilty last week to the destruction of evidence and improper disposal of a body on Providence Road in Westford back in 2019.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Westford Chief of Police Mark Chambers, 59-year-old Daniel Perras of Easthampton left the body of Melissa Mestre down an embankment on the side of Providence Road in Westford, disposing of her belongings and never notifying authorities of her death.

Officials said that Mestre’s body was discovered on February 2, 2019, by a Westford resident walking his dog. Officers found her with obvious signs of death, but she did not have any identification on her. Police said that investigators initially had no information regarding her identity, how she died, or how she ended up down the embankment.

Westford and Massachusetts State Police conducted an extensive investigation, during which they were able to identify both Mestre and Perras. They said that they learned that the two had recently met, and that on January 31, 2019, Perras had picked up Mestre at her home in Springfield. They then discovered that Perras drove them to the Haverhill area, where he met up with someone to sell them a large quantity of heroin.

Following that sale, police said that Perras began driving back to western Massachusetts. However, during that drive, Perras noticed that Mestre had died of a drug overdose, causing him to get off the highway on Boston Road in Westford. After driving by the fire station and taking multiple turns, he ended up on a secluded portion of Providence Road, where he pulled Mestre’s body from the car and left her, along with her purse and cell phone, down the embankment. Perras never contacted law enforcement regarding Mestre’s death or where he left her.

Investigators said that they tracked Perras along Route 2 to the French King Bridge in Erving, where he disposed of Mestre’s possessions before returning home.

Perras pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court last week and \was sentenced to seven to eight years in state prison for charge of destruction of evidence and three years of probation on and after for improper disposal of a dead body.

