Easthampton School Committee to provide update on interim superintendent search

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton School Committee will meet virtually Monday evening to review applications for an interim superintendent after their two previous offers fell through in recent weeks.

The district’s road towards a new superintendent has not been simple. Now, the school committee is once again working towards a fresh start.

According to Monday evening’s agenda, the Easthampton School Committee is expected to discuss where their search stands and review applications for interim superintendent.

Last Monday, the committee voted to hire a one year interim superintendent with the option to offer that candidate an additional year, depending on their experience level. That meeting left off with School Committee Chair Cynthia Kwiecinski saying that she would compile a list of possible candidates.

“I am going to call all the candidates, I’m going to get the contact numbers from Liz,” said Kwiecinski. “I am going to ask them if they would be willing to interview and will they send us their resume.”

The search for an interim superintendent follows the dramatic fallout between the school committee and their initial choice, Dr. Vito Perrone. He said that his offer was rescinded after referring to the school committee chair and executive assistant as ‘ladies’ in an email, a word choice they found offensive.

Then, the committee’s second choice for superintendent, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark, withdrew her name from the search.

During this process, two school committee members stepped down. Now, the city council will work towards filling those available positions this week.

