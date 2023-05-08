Getting Answers: growing number of homeless public school students

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A growing number of students are facing homelessness in public school districts across western Massachusetts. Now, school leaders are working to fight the issue as the rising cost of living is cause for concern.

Home instability is an issue plaguing several public school districts across the state and in our area. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act provides equal access to schools for all students experiencing homelessness. Under the act, students in that category are those that share houses with others, live in shelters, hotels, or motels, or are unsheltered, living in cars, parks, or campgrounds.

In Springfield, five percent of their student body is facing housing insecurity, about two percent of students in Chicopee, and in Westfield less than one percent of students in grades pre-K through grade 12 are classified as homeless. The district with the largest population of students facing housing instability: Holyoke. There are about 5,100 students currently enrolled in Holyoke Public Schools. Now, about 10 percent of those students are facing housing insecurity.

“Some students leave the district, but the main reasons why I hear family say is because they could not find the help that they needed in this area,” said Holyoke Public Schools Homeless Services and Enrollment Manager Jennifer Gonzlez.

Gonzlez experiences first-hand the struggles these students are working to overcome while receiving an education as she works directly with the families facing housing insecurity in the Paper City.

“It went down to the 400s during the pandemic and I think that is to do because we were working from home. It’s hard to talk to someone,” Gonzlez added.

However, those numbers have since shot up. In breaking down the data farther, 527 students are considered homeless in Holyoke. Of those:

288 students live in shelters

208 students share houses with others also called “doubled up”

29 students live in hotels or motels

2 students are considered unsheltered.

Gonzalez believes this will be a continuing trend.

[Reporter: Do you see the number of students in this insecurity category going up over the next year, five years, 10 years, or do you think we will be able to combat that and bring it back down?]

“If something is not done soon, I think we’re going to see more students going into shelters or hotels and losing their housing because families cannot afford and rents are going really high and outrageous,” Gonzlez explained.

As the cost of living continues to rise, Holyoke Public Schools is working to help out students in other ways.

“We have multiple partnerships with community providers. One of them is Cradle to Crayons out of Boston. They provide seasonal clothing for our students: winter coats, hats, mittens, gloves…We also provide bus passes for parents to bus kids to a school activity. It could be in meetings, teacher, parent conferences, or after school activities,” Gonzlez noted.

Teachers and staff in the district are also there to assist students emotionally as well.

“Staff at the schools are trained under McKinney-Vento and we have family engagement coordinators that we work really close together, so if any staff identifies a student experiencing housing instability, they are referred to our office,” Gonzlez said.

However, Gonzlez believes if access to affordable housing does not increase this will be a growing issue.

“We have a few families that I have been able to secure low-income housing…I think that there is a lack of affordable housing…not enough available, especially within Holyoke,” Gonzlez added.

Gonzlez advised anyone facing housing insecurity to get on the waitlist for low-income housing in their community as soon as possible.

