Getting Answers: how cyclists can stay safe on the roads

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on how to stay safe when riding your bike after multiple cyclists were hit by cars over the past couple of days.

“You gotta just be aware and defensive and pay attention and just be safe,” said Walter Murray of South Hadley.

After the recent accidents involving cyclists, Western Mass News is getting answers from Highland Hardware and Bike Shop in Holyoke on how to keep safe when on the roadways.

We spoke with bike mechanic and avid rider Josh Alsted, who explained the importance of knowing the basic traffic rules of the road.

“With bicycles, you are supposed to be riding with the flow of traffic, where with walking, it is against traffic, so you are riding, I’m on the same side of the road on with the flow of traffic and cars,” he explained.

Other rules include:

Ride with traffic

Obey stop signs and stop lights

Yield at crosswalks

Use turn signals

Cross at the crosswalks

Some tools to help keep you safe when riding is always wearing a helmet and getting a light or a belt for your bike.

“Having a front and rear light definitely allows you to be visible on the road,” Alsted said.

In addition to equipment, the state legislature is working to solve this issue, as well. A new law went into effect on April 1st requiring 4 feet of space when driving near some riding a bicycle.

“The 4 feet law, nowadays, getting cyclists on the side of the road 4 feet of space, there tends to be a lot of places like Route 5 where it’s really nice,” Alsted told us. “You get a large breakdown lane, but when there’s not a large breakdown lane, you want to give space so the cyclist feels comfortable and not buzzing by their head.”

Western Mass News spoke with cyclists, who advise other bike riders to always be cautious.

“You got to be really defensive because you could be right, but someone could hit you,” Murray said.

“Always make sure you’re looking out for cars, and if you’re with kids helmets, also a real important thing is checking your tire pressure,” said Frank Petrolati of West Springfield. “There’s hazards all around.”

