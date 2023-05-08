Getting Answers: progress of construction along Damon Road in Northampton

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to us about a lingering construction project in Northampton impacting the Damon Road and King Street area.

“I have seen it around for a good minute. I actually work on the same road. It looks like it’s time-consuming, but people are kind enough to let people in and out of certain areas,” said Carlos Rodriguez of Northampton.

One Northampton resident told Western Mass News about the road construction he’s seen on Damon Road and King Street over the years. One viewer email we received about the road work said, in part:

“When is the Damon Road construction in Northampton going to be finished? They started it two years ago and shut down last November for the winter, but never came back to finish.”

Another person said:

“There hasn’t been any visible progress in months. And the intersection with King St. is still a disaster.”

Western Mass News is getting answers on the progress of the road project so far. We contacted the Northampton Public Works Department and learned repairs on that stretch of road are handled by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. However, the city did post construction updates for Damon Road and King Street for the week of May 8 on their website. They said that MassDOT has contracted Gagliarducci Construction to reconstruct Damon Road from the bike path to just beyond the king street intersection. The project will provide intersection and traffic signal improvements, extended sidewalks, and a shared-use path among other improvements.

However, they emphasized this week that the contractor will be installing new manholes and a pipe at the King Street intersection. We contacted MassDOT for more information and they say, in part:

“The project is currently over 50 percent completed.  Full-depth reconstruction is about 1/3 complete at this time.”

“The contractor is expected to continue work on underground utilities including sewer and water work on the King Street and Bridge Road intersection which will likely last until the end of August. Verizon and CSX will be working west of the I-91 overpass on Damon Road.”

“The bid amount for the project was approximately $9.5 million.”

According to MassDOT, the project is anticipated to be complete in July 2024.

