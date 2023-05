HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying this suspect.

Police said that a man stole jewelry from the Holyoke Mall.

Anyone with information that can help identify this man has been asked to please contact the Holyoke Police Department.

