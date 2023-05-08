KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job

By Sydney Gray, Tylen Daniels and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A longtime KFC employee in Memphis, Tennessee, is being honored for her decades of work with the company before she retires.

Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.

Whether she’s taking orders, cooking in the kitchen, or guiding new employees, Neely says it’s all about taking pride in your work.

When her managers learned of Neely’s plans for retirement, they wasted no time honoring her. Corporate leaders said Neely is passionate, with a strong work ethic, and someone who never complains.

KFC created the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion Award in Nelly’s honor. The company is calling it a Living Legend Award.

While Neely said she’s seen a lot of change over the years, her passion for serving others is what’s kept her on the job for so long.

“My people coming in,” she said. “I like working with people ... I like developing people, making sure that they be successful, along with me being successful.”

Neely says she’s in no rush to leave her work family, but she is eager for what’s to come in retirement. She’s looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren, her church family and her husband.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Western Mass News is getting answers on how to stay safe when riding your bike after multiple...
Getting Answers: how cyclists can stay safe on the roads
Authorities are investigating a single-car crash in Shelburne.
3 people injured in crash along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Family Pizzeria celebration, Ground Zero flag, Applebee’s cancer fundraiser
A cold front will bring in some cooler temperatures and clouds Tuesday, but we will have a dry...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton School Committee to provide update on interim superintendent search