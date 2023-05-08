Monson, Environmental Police searching for bobcat following weekend attack

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Monson are urging people to take caution about an aggressive bobcat in the area.

“You’re in a rural area out here,” said Monson resident Paul Desmond. “Anything can possibly happen.”

Desmond has enjoyed the trails near his home for years. In fact, he told Western Mass News that he walks them on a daily basis. However, he also said that there are plenty of animals living in the habitat.

“I’ve seen a bear in my yard,” he said. “I’ve seen all kinds of different animals that are actually out here. It wouldn’t surprise me for a bobcat. I think a mountain lion is out here, too.”

Just days ago, local police received a report about a person getting attacked by a bobcat. Monson Police posted an update on Facebook, saying in part:

“Environmental and Monson Police officers conducted a search of the area described by the victim, but were unable to locate the bobcat.... Environmental Police are responding to try to locate the bobcat for rabies.”

While the bobcat has not yet been located, people have been urged to be very cautious when walking or hiking in the natural areas, especially on the trails that lead to Conant Brook Dam.

“Right down (the street), I saw three deer out here,” Desmond said. “This would not preempt my ability to come out here at all.”

While police are asking residents to remain vigilant, Desmond said that he will continue to walk the trails, but will keep his eyes open and encouraged others to do the same.

“Obviously, you have to take precaution no matter where you are, on the roads or out in the rural area,” he told us. “This is an area where you’re actually out in the animal’s environment, so be aware.”

Anyone who sees a bobcat in the area acting suspiciously has been asked to call 911.

