Springfield officer suspended for allegedly assaulting girlfriend while in uniform

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers as we learn about the suspension of a Springfield police officer. Court paperwork alleges that the officer assaulted his girlfriend while wearing his department issued uniform.

Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

The issue is set to be discussed by the Springfield Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Their agenda states:

“On 5/4/23, the Superintendent received notice that the POST Commission has suspended the certification of an SPD officer who has been charged with a felony in Springfield District Court, effective immediately.”

Western Mass News dug a little deeper and found an update on the POST Commission’s website. Jeffrey Alicea of the Springfield Police Department is on the latest list of police officers suspended in the state.

We took the name to Springfield District Court and obtained paperwork from an alleged offense on April 15. The court paperwork states that Alicea was driving in the car with his girlfriend when they began to argue. The documents allege that he pulled over and attempted to handcuff his girlfriend. When she struggled, he allegedly threw her to the ground and got on top of her. The documents also state that this all happened while Alicea was wearing his department-issued uniform as he was on his way to work.

We reached out to the Springfield Police Department, who sent us a statement that reads:

“An off-duty officer was involved in a domestic incident and has pending criminal charges. Due to those charges, the POST Commission has suspended the officer’s certification.”

Probable cause was found on April 18th to charge Alicea with assault and battery charges.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.