State Police release new details on fatal I-91 crash in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities have released new details about what happened.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News Monday afternoon, State Police report a Springfield woman in her early 20s died in the incident. She was a passenger in a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit involved in the crash.

Troopers were first called to I-91 North, just over the Connecticut state line at Mile Marker 0.2, for a multiple vehicle crash around 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived on scene they found several damaged vehicles.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that (the) 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit was northbound on I-91 when it impacted the rear of a 2019 Dodge RAM pickup truck. The impact caused the Volkswagen to roll over and the female passenger was ejected from the vehicle,” noted State Police.

Their statement goes on to explain how the woman was then struck by multiple vehicles which were traveling northbound on I-91 at the time of the crash. Tragically, she did not survive.

The pickup truck, authorities say, ended up against a guardrail. Other vehicles involved struck debris from the vehicles involved in the initial crash.

We’re told the driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Springfield man, was seriously injured. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by the Agawam Fire Department.

“The four occupants of the Dodge pickup were also transported for evaluation of potential injuries,” State Police noted.

At this time the identity of the Springfield woman is not being released.

All three lanes of I-91 north were closed Sunday for hours while investigators and emergency crews worked the scene. During this time traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit 49 in Enfield.

I-91 North reopened to traffic by 9:30 a.m.

The Massachusetts State Police Department reports they are continuing to investigate this crash.

