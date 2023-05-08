State Senator Adam Gomez receives rushed kidney transplant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gomez announced Monday that he had a rushed kidney transplant.

The senator posted on social media, saying:

“I’m grateful, I’m recovering but in all honesty it’s my story to tell and the family that stepped up for me. A father lost his life. To his daughter and family I am extremely grateful. More information soon to come. But please be patient due to my recovery process.”

Western Mass News reached out to the senator’s office for additional statement on the surgery, but we were told he has nothing else to say regarding the matter at this time.

