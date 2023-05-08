State Senator Adam Gomez receives rushed kidney transplant

Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gomez
Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gomez(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gomez announced Monday that he had a rushed kidney transplant.

The senator posted on social media, saying:

“I’m grateful, I’m recovering but in all honesty it’s my story to tell and the family that stepped up for me. A father lost his life. To his daughter and family I am extremely grateful. More information soon to come. But please be patient due to my recovery process.”

Western Mass News reached out to the senator’s office for additional statement on the surgery, but we were told he has nothing else to say regarding the matter at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Chicopee 050823
Suspicious vehicle in Walmart lot leads to firearms arrest in Chicopee
Chicopee stolen firearm, marijuana arrests 050823
3 men arrested after stolen firearm, marijuana found during Chicopee traffic stop
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.
Town by Town: Family Pizzeria celebration, Ground Zero flag, Applebee’s cancer fundraiser
The Easthampton School Committee will meet virtually Monday evening to review applications for...
Easthampton School Committee to provide update on interim superintendent search