Suspicious vehicle in Walmart lot leads to firearms arrest in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police arrested a driver after a firearms was located during a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on Friday.

According to Chicopee Police, a officer patrolling the Walmart parking lot on Memorial Drive Friday spotted a Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary New Jersey license plate. Upon checking the registration, the officer discovered that the plate actually belonged to a Toyota Rav4.

Police said that the officer approached the vehicle, which then began to drive away. This led to the officer activating his cruiser’s blue lights and conducting a traffic stop on Memorial Drive.

During his investigation, the officer learned that the vehicle had recently been purchased, but was uninsured and unregistered. The lack of registration meant that the vehicle would need to be towed.

The officer also conducted an inventory search of the vehicle, during which he located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat. The driver had a valid license to carry, but since it was improperly stored, the weapon was seized and the driver was criminally charged.

The identity of that driver has not been provided at this time.

