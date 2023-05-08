Suspicious vehicle in Walmart lot leads to firearms arrest in Chicopee

Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Chicopee 050823
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Chicopee 050823(Chicopee Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police arrested a driver after a firearms was located during a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on Friday.

According to Chicopee Police, a officer patrolling the Walmart parking lot on Memorial Drive Friday spotted a Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary New Jersey license plate. Upon checking the registration, the officer discovered that the plate actually belonged to a Toyota Rav4.

Police said that the officer approached the vehicle, which then began to drive away. This led to the officer activating his cruiser’s blue lights and conducting a traffic stop on Memorial Drive.

During his investigation, the officer learned that the vehicle had recently been purchased, but was uninsured and unregistered. The lack of registration meant that the vehicle would need to be towed.

The officer also conducted an inventory search of the vehicle, during which he located a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat. The driver had a valid license to carry, but since it was improperly stored, the weapon was seized and the driver was criminally charged.

The identity of that driver has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gomez
State Senator Adam Gomez receives rushed kidney transplant
Chicopee stolen firearm, marijuana arrests 050823
3 men arrested after stolen firearm, marijuana found during Chicopee traffic stop
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.
Town by Town: Family Pizzeria celebration, Ground Zero flag, Applebee’s cancer fundraiser
The Easthampton School Committee will meet virtually Monday evening to review applications for...
Easthampton School Committee to provide update on interim superintendent search