Teacher strike prompts closure of Springfield day care center

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teacher strike closed down a Springfield day care on Monday, which left almost 100 kids out of class at Springfield Partners for Community Action as the 16 educators protested throughout the day alongside State Street.

Teachers in Springfield could be heard outside their school on State Street on Monday as they demanded fairer contract negotiations.

“We’re out here protesting for not only just more fair wages for everybody, but we’re also out here protesting for an increase in personal time…For appropriate wear for something that’s going to be comfortable for the teachers to go in because we work with small kids. The kids here are from infant to pre-K, so we have anywhere from four months to six years olds. We should be agile and able to come in and ready to get them,” said Jahara Gabriel.

Springfield Partners for Community Action Early Learning Center has almost 100 young children who attend the day care facility. Gabriel told Western Mass News that all 16 teachers who are part of the union, United Auto Workers Local 2322, took part in the strike.

“We are just asking for them to negotiate with us because, right now, the disrespect from them just telling us ‘No, no, no’ has been very crazy, so we’re just asking for them to be open and honest and just have fair negotiations,” Gabriel added.

The attorney representing Springfield Partners for Community Action released a statement addressing their requests. It read, in part:

“One issue that remains open involves the dress code article...Management presented language on May 5th as an offer of compromise to the UAW’s demands.”

“Another issue that remains open is additional time-off. Currently, our staff has 12-24 vacation days, 12 sick days, 3 personal days, and 11 holidays. We have currently in our package a proposal to add a 12th holiday as part of our overall economic package.”

“...With regards to the parties wage packages, we continue to remain far apart. While we have presented what in our opinion is a fair and reasonable proposal, the UAW continues to demand above and beyond that which is operationally reasonable and feasible at this time.”

Meanwhile, the union representative for the educators shared why their demands are important.

“The teachers are here, so their concerns are heard and taken seriously. We’ve been negotiating since January and, unfortunately, we’re at a point where this is what the teachers need to do in order to move forward and get what they need,” said Amy Fehr, union representative for UAW Local 2322.

The executive director of the school also added: “We want to assure our families that we are making every effort to resolve this conflict as soon as possible and apologize for any disruption...Currently, the parties are scheduled to meet for negotiations tonight.”

There is no word yet on if the strike will continue on Tuesday.

