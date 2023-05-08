Town by Town: Family Pizzeria celebration, Ground Zero flag, Applebee’s cancer fundraiser

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.

Family Pizzeria Europa Restaurant on Sumner Avenue in Springfield celebrated 50 years in business Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Representative Angelo Puppolo were there for the celebration Monday morning.

Mayor Sarno congratulated the Buonfiglio family for their many years of success and for their belief and investment in the city of Springfield.

Over in Northampton, members from Honor and Remember escorted the Ground Zero flag up to Brattleboro, Vermont.

Retired Holyoke firefighter and Air Force veteran Jordan Lamear brought the flag from Holyoke to Northampton on his motorcycle.

The flag was flown between where the north and south towers once stood until November 2, 2001, when it was taken down.

In Chicopee, fundraisers are being held this week at several Applebee’s locations.

The restaurant is raising money for the Jimmy Fund to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

From now until May 28th, guests can purchase pin-up cards in $1 or $5 increments with 100% of proceeds benefiting cancer research and patient care.

Applebee’s is also recognizing National Nurses Day and Teacher Appreciation Week.

Participating nurses and teachers can enjoy a free appetizer with any entrée purchase until this Saturday, May 13th.

