Town by Town: Family Pizzeria celebration, Ground Zero flag, Applebee’s cancer fundraiser

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.

Family Pizzeria Europa Restaurant on Sumner Avenue in Springfield celebrated 50 years in business Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Representative Angelo Puppolo were there for the celebration Monday morning.

Mayor Sarno congratulated the Buonfiglio family for their many years of success and for their belief and investment in the city of Springfield.

Over in Northampton, members from Honor and Remember escorted the Ground Zero flag up to Brattleboro, Vermont.

Retired Holyoke firefighter and Air Force veteran Jordan Lamear brought the flag from Holyoke to Northampton on his motorcycle.

The flag was flown between where the north and south towers once stood until November 2, 2001, when it was taken down.

In Chicopee, fundraisers are being held this week at several Applebee’s locations.

The restaurant is raising money for the Jimmy Fund to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

From now until May 28th, guests can purchase pin-up cards in $1 or $5 increments with 100% of proceeds benefiting cancer research and patient care.

Applebee’s is also recognizing National Nurses Day and Teacher Appreciation Week.

Participating nurses and teachers can enjoy a free appetizer with any entrée purchase until this Saturday, May 13th.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Western Mass News is getting answers on how to stay safe when riding your bike after multiple...
Getting Answers: how cyclists can stay safe on the roads
Authorities are investigating a single-car crash in Shelburne.
3 people injured in crash along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne
A cold front will bring in some cooler temperatures and clouds Tuesday, but we will have a dry...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton School Committee to provide update on interim superintendent search