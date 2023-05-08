Traffic Alert: Single motor vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Emergency crews respond to crash on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow.
Emergency crews respond to crash on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGMEADOW , Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a crash Monday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, State Police report.

According to Sgt. Corey Mackey with the MA State Police Department, emergency crews were called to the scene around 10 a.m.. This was for a car through a guardrail into a tree.

The single motor vehicle accident occurred in the vicinity of Exit 3 at Mile Marker 3.

The right late was shut down creating a back-up on I-91 Northbound in the Longmeadow area.

For a look at current road conditions, CLICK HERE for the Western Mass News Traffic Map.

We’re told Longmeadow Fire EMS responded to transport the driver, the only occupant, to the hospital. No word yet on their current condition.

Sgt. Mackey tells Western Mass News the scene should be cleared out by about noon time.

This marks the second day in a row first responders have been called to a crash on I-91Northbound in Longmeadow.

[READ MORE: 1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow]

Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

