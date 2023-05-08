Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman was rescued after being lost for five days in Australian bushland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

The woman said she was on vacation when she made a wrong turn and reached a dead end. While trying to turn around, she said her car got stuck in the mud.

She also had no cellphone service.

The woman was planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she brought for her mother.

She also said she doesn’t usually drink alcohol.

Police said the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
Pittsfield Police
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Pittsfield
According to Lupa, Mary was spotted Saturday night ahead of her capture, and she was spotted...
Mary the antelope safely returned to Lupa Zoo after month-long journey
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Police: Investigation underway following 3-vehicle crash on Palmer Road in Ware
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Heavy police presence in Westfield, Elm Street closed

Latest News

Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to us about a lingering...
Getting Answers: progress of construction along Damon Road in Northampton
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman